AA sacks executive chairman for gross misconduct

Replacements named as AA sacks executive chairman

Roadside assistance and insurance broking firm The AA has sacked executive chairman Bob Mackenzie for gross misconduct.

The company said in a stock exchange announcement: “The AA plc announces that Bob Mackenzie has been removed by the board from his role as executive chairman, from his other roles and as a director and as an employee of the company, for gross misconduct, with immediate effect.”

The AA has replaced Mackenzie by appointing non-executive director John Leach as chairman and naming another non-executive director, Simon Breakwell, as acting chief executive.

Before sacking Mackenzie, the AA was already in the process of splitting the executive chairman role into chairman and chief executive.

The company said: “The nomination committee will now accelerate this appointment of a chief executive.”

Andrew Blowers has been appointed as a senior independent director, replacing Leach.

Martin Clarke remains chief financial officer.