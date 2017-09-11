Admiral UK price comparison site names new chief executive

Change at the top for Admiral UK price comparison site Confused

Admiral UK price comparison site Confused has promoted its finance director Louise O’Shea to chief executive, replacing existing chief executive Martin Coriat.

Coriat is leaving Confused to head up sister Admiral-owned price comparison site LeLynx, which serves the French market.

O’Shea has worked in the Admiral group of companies for almost ten years, having previously served as investor relations and business development director for Admiral.

Confused, one of the big four UK price comparison sites, suffered a 46% fall in profit in the first half of 2017 as flat revenue coincided with increased marketing and product development spend.

O’Shea said: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Confused.com’s committed, talented and driven team. And, I’m looking forward to working with our partners to bring even more ways of shopping and saving to our millions of customers.”

She added: “Martin was an exceptional leader for Confused.com and he will be greatly missed. Thanks to Martin, but most importantly thanks to the staff, customers and partners of Confused.com for their continued support in the years to come.”