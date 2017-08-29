Brightside unit move to affect 90 staff

Brightside unit IQED to move office to Aust from Cardiff

Brightside is planning to move its IQED medical reporting business to the group’s Aust headquarters from its current Cardiff location, affecting 90 staff.

The broking group has insisted that the shift is not purely a cost-cutting move and said it will keep staffing levels the same at IQED when it moves to its new location.

Consultation with the affected staff at the Brightside unit, who are based in Churchill Way, Cardiff, began today. Brightside operations director Geoff Hardes said he hoped to complete the consultation and relocate by the end of this year.

Brightside’s other offices in Torquay and Southampton are unaffected by the move.

Hardes said: “IQED has been highly successful, and makes a strong revenue contribution to the Group. In bringing IQED to our Aust HQ we will be able to give additional focus and resources to the business, including people, management time and enhanced career opportunities in the wider group.”

He added: “IQED is a business we want to nurture, so this is not simply a cost cutting exercise. We will enable our people at IQED to transition across to Bristol if they wish to, and we do not anticipate any reduction in the number of roles.”