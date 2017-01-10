Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Brightside wins latest round in RSM court battle

10 January 2017

Brightside wins latest round

Brightside’s earlier court win upheld

Auditors RSM UK Audit has been denied leave to appeal against an earlier court ruling it should pay Brightside costs of £85,000.

A spokesman for Brightside said the broker is “pleased” with the decision to deny its former auditor RSM, formerly Baker Tilly UK, leave to appeal and to quash RSM’s application for an extension of time.

Stay informed. The latest news direct to your inbox.

Brightside said it was also awarded costs.

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Insurance Times
Be part of the conversation
Sign up for Insurance Times Email Bulletins Join Us on Twitter Join Us on LinkedIn Subscribe to our YouTube page Join Google Plus

Most Popular

Most Emailed




Meet the Team | Insurance Times