Broker Network 'powerhouse' buys broker

Finch in first acquisition since Broker Network takeover

Finch Group has made its first acquisition since its takeover by Broker Network last November.

It has bought boutique Hampshire broker Citymain Insurance Services. Finch said Citymain focuses predominantly on commercial business but with a strong High Net Worth client base.

Broker Network acquired Finch as part of its strategy of building regional broking “powerhouses”.

Finch managing director Vincent Gardner said: “We are delighted to have acquired Citymain Insurance Services, our first acquisition as part of the Broker Network Partner strategy. It was vitally important to purchase a quality broker that complements our existing operations and has natural synergies.

Finch employs more than 50 people and manages around £20m gross written premium.