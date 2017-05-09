Brokers invited to take part in unique 'play with a pro' golf experience
Brokers from top firms get to ’play with a pro’, network and experience a beautiful golf course at the start of the summer
Brokers from the top firms in the UK are being invited to take part in a unique golfing tournament organised by Insurance Times.
Insurance Times still has space for brokers to ‘join a pro’ and play golf at Sundridge Park in Bromley on June 7.
There will be nine teams of four players – each with a pro, broker and sponsors – in a Stableford points system.
Associate publisher/editor Saxon East said: “It is a great day of networking for brokers and golfing entertainment. There’s also a content session in the morning for a quick hour to keep brokers abreast of the most important trading and regulatory developments in UKGI - so this is a day not to the missed and places are likely to go fast.”
If you are part of the senior management team of any of the brokers below, and would like to take part, or have any questions, email saxon.east@insurancetimes.co.uk
