Saturday, 24 December 2016

Broking group hires Travelers exec as head underwriter

23 December 2016 |By Ben Dyson

R&Q

New joins MGA division of broking group

Broking group Tasker Insurance Group (TIG) has hired former Travelers executive Robert Munden as chief underwriting officer of Gresham Underwriting, its MGA division.

Munden will join Gresham in February 2017.

Stay informed. The latest news direct to your inbox.

Munden was assistant general manager at Travelers Insurance Company, where he was responsible for UK property and casualty business including overseas and global exposures.

Before joining Travelers he spent 13 years in a number of underwriting positions at Eagle Star.

TIG chief executive Paul Tasker said: “Robert’s experience gained over 17 years with Travelers and his wide connections in the UK market will be a considerable benefit to Gresham.

“2017 will see the business enter new product lines, with package insurance distributed online alongside a dedicated Underwriting service for larger and more complex risks. I am delighted Robert will be on board leading these developments.”

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles

Insurance Times
Be part of the conversation
Sign up for Insurance Times Email Bulletins Join Us on Twitter Join Us on LinkedIn Subscribe to our YouTube page Join Google Plus

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed




Meet the Team | Insurance Times