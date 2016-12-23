Broking group hires Travelers exec as head underwriter

New joins MGA division of broking group

Broking group Tasker Insurance Group (TIG) has hired former Travelers executive Robert Munden as chief underwriting officer of Gresham Underwriting, its MGA division.

Munden will join Gresham in February 2017.

Munden was assistant general manager at Travelers Insurance Company, where he was responsible for UK property and casualty business including overseas and global exposures.

Before joining Travelers he spent 13 years in a number of underwriting positions at Eagle Star.

TIG chief executive Paul Tasker said: “Robert’s experience gained over 17 years with Travelers and his wide connections in the UK market will be a considerable benefit to Gresham.

“2017 will see the business enter new product lines, with package insurance distributed online alongside a dedicated Underwriting service for larger and more complex risks. I am delighted Robert will be on board leading these developments.”