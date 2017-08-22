Direct Insurance London Market set sights on Latin America

Direct Insurance London Market recruits two and takes on portfolio transfer from rival

Direct Insurance London Market (DILM) has appointed Fernando Rojas Castillo and Pierluigi Scazzeri as part of its Latin American growth drive.

Castillo, a former Alwen Hough Johnson (AHJ) divisional director for Latin America, has joined DILM as head of international facultative. Scazzeri joins as client support for the region.

The duo aim to drive growth across this division. An agreement has been reached to transfer all of AHJ’s Latin American Facultative business to DILM.

DILM is the Lloyd’s division of specialist broker Direct Insurance Group.

Direct Insurance Group chief executive David Bearman said: “Fernando and Pier bring a wealth of experience of the Latin America region and international facultative business.

“The appointment of Fernando is part of our strategic plan to build out a boutique multiline, multi territory facultative business and compliments our already established business in the Caribbean, Central and Eastern Europe, Nordic and the MENA regions.

“As a more agile player in the international facultative market, we are well positioned to service our brokers and cedants needs regardless of how large or small they may be.”