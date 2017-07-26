Thursday, 27 July 2017

Ex-Canopius boss lands at insurance consultancy

26 July 2017

insurance consultancy

Insurance consultancy appoints Stuart Davies as chairman

Insurance consultancy Oxbow Partners has appointed former Canopius CEO Stuart Davies as non-executive chairman.

Davies has also been managing director of Lloyd’s syndicate Aegis London and operations director at Highway.

He is currently also a partner at private equity firm Disruptive Capital. 

Davies has been tasked with helping Oxbow improve insurer clients’ strategies and operations. 

