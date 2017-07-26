Ex-Canopius boss lands at insurance consultancy

Insurance consultancy appoints Stuart Davies as chairman

Insurance consultancy Oxbow Partners has appointed former Canopius CEO Stuart Davies as non-executive chairman.

Davies has also been managing director of Lloyd’s syndicate Aegis London and operations director at Highway.

He is currently also a partner at private equity firm Disruptive Capital.

Davies has been tasked with helping Oxbow improve insurer clients’ strategies and operations.

To find out more about what’s going on in the world of insurtech, Insurance Times has put together a ten must-read insurtech stories list.