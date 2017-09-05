General insurance complaints jump in first half

Upheld rate for general insurance complaints holds steady

The number of new general insurance complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has jumped by 23% in the first half of 2017.

But the good news is that the proportion of upheld complaints has held steady.

New statistics published today show that the FOS received 21,000 general insurance complaints in the first half of 2017, up from 17,103 in the first half of 2016.

The news follows a jump in new complaints in the second quarter alone.

The upheld rate for general insurance complaints was 31%, almost unchanged from the 32% seen in the first half of 2016.

The figures exclude complaints about payment protection insurance (PPI) – the most complained-about financial product that the FOS deals with.

The FOS received almost 90,000 new complaints about PPI in the first half of 2017 – more than half its total complaints volume in the half. However, this was down slightly on the 91,381 new cases seen in the first half of 2016.

The rise in general insurance complaints also comes against an almost unchanged level of complaints across financial services. The FOS said it received around 170,000 complaints in the first half of 2017, roughly in line with the 169,132 it received in the first half of 2016.