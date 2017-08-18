Henderson’s Andy White to replace Cooke and Mason MD

Cooke and Mason MD David Charles steps down to devote more time to rugby coaching

PIB-owned broker Cooke and Mason has hired former Henderson Insurance Brokers managing director Andy White as its new managing director, replacing David Charles.

As revealed by Insurance Times, White left Henderson earlier this year.

After 19 years with the broker, current Cooke and Mason MD Charles is stepping down to become more involved in rugby coaching.

He will remain at PIB in a non-executive capacity.

Charles holds a Rugby Football Union coaching licence has been coaching for a number of years at club level and within the elite player development pathway.

Charles said: “As a result of the personal support of Brendan McManus I am in a very fortunate position to turn a pipe dream into reality, while remaining involved with the wider PIB group at this exciting time.

“I have been very lucky to work with a great team at Cooke and Mason and know they will give my replacement a warm welcome and their full support.”

PIB chief executive Brendan McManus said: “We will miss David’s leadership hugely, but I’m thrilled and slightly jealous that he is following a dream.”

Incoming Cooke and Mason MD White said: “I am really looking forward to this new role and the opportunity that working within the PIB Group can bring me and the rest of the team in Cooke and Mason. I can’t wait to get started.”