Insurance Times Awards 2017 – Finalists announced

The finalists for the Insurance Times Awards 2017 have been announced

The best and the brightest from the world of UK general insurance are up for consideration for 23 prestigious awards.

Nomination only categories will be announced in early October.

Judging will take place on 4 October, and the awards will be handed to the winners at a black tie gala dinner celebration in December at the InterContinental Hotel beside the O2 in London.

Here’s what winning meant for some of last year’s Insurance Times award winners.

Ed Rochfort, Managing Director of Carrot (pictured left with Katherine Baker, Head of Compliance and Mike Walsh, Head of Process & Platforms)

2016 winner: Customer champion of the year; Excellence in motor broking

How good did it feel for you and your colleagues, having your achievements recognised in such an industry forum?

“Winning awards in competition with our peers is an amazing feeling. We are very proud of Carrot and all that it has achieved since it was launched in 2012, and to win so prestigious an award after only four years of doing business was tremendous.”

What sense of pride did you take from the fact that your industry had highlighted the work you had done?

“We genuinely believe Carrot has moved the needle for young driver insurance, because we were the first insurance provider to reward our customers for safe and responsible driving, and to be given an award for being a pioneer is especially satisfying. Others are now copying our carrot, not stick approach, but the Insurance Times Award provided official recognition that the rest of the industry sat up and took notice of us.”

Has winning the award made any difference to your business internally: in terms of morale, motivation, colleagues taking pride in their work?

‘Undoubtedly it has improved our morale and motivation. It is a cliché but the fact is we all like working for a winning team. The award added a sense of confidence which has in turn positively impacted our reputation and our performance.”

And has that spirit brought any dividends in terms of business with clients, others in the industry?

“The young driver market is crowded, and while we argue our proposition stands out from the pack, it is enormously helpful for that to be underpinned by awards. For clients, the knowledge that they are dealing with award-winning teams makes us the kind of company they want to do business with.”

Mike Srokowski, non-executive director and former chief executive, Validus-IVC (pictured left with Edwyn van Rooyen, current chief executive)

2016 winner: Claims Partner of the Year

Validus

How good did it feel for you and your colleagues, having your achievements recognised in such an industry forum?

It felt really good, not least because it was due recognition of the outstanding commitment and innovative endeavour shown by my colleagues in helping to design and develop a genuine solution that works for the benefit of the whole motor claims industry. For me personally as CEO, it was also recognition that the decision to make a significant financial investment in developing our solution in the way we did was the correct one.

What sense of pride did you take from the fact that your industry had highlighted the work you had done?

I felt immense pride on behalf of the company. The fact that so many of our clients called pesonally to congratulate us is proof that winning the award was actually a very meaningful achievement.

Has winning the award made any difference to your business internally: in terms of morale, motivation, colleagues taking pride in their work?

We have around 200 employees and the announcement was met with a hugely positive response. So yes, I believe winning the award has galvanised our workforce and enhanced their belief that they are working for a good company with very credible products.

And has that spirit brought any dividends in terms of business with clients, others in the industry?

Yes, our profile has certainly benefitted from winning the award, particularly in the overseas market.

David Walsh, chief executive, CFC Underwriting (pictured: chief innovation officer Graeme Newman)

2016 winner: MGA of the year

Cfc

How good did it feel for you and your colleagues, having your achievements recognised in such an industry forum?

The team was overwhelmed to have won this award. To have been nominated to begin with but then actually win the award gave everyone a great sense of pride and accomplishment – just a really nice vindication of all the hard work everyone in the company puts in every day.

What sense of pride did you take from the fact that your industry had highlighted the work you had done?

There aren’t enough words to express the pride we feel in the recognition bestowed on our business by our peers and colleagues in the insurance industry.

Has winning the award made any difference to your business internally: in terms of morale, motivation, colleagues taking pride in their work?

We’re passionate about insurance and the award certainly played a role in spurring the team on to push the boundaries further as we seek to drive innovation in the market.

And has that spirit brought any dividends in terms of business with clients, others in the industry?

Winning such a highly sought-after industry award certainly does help raise our profile among peers, and that in turn helps cement our position in the market, absolutely.