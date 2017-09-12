JLT’s James Twining resurfaces to head up specialist broker

James Twining takes over from current chief executive of contractors insurance broker

Former JLT commercial director James Twining has been appointed the new chief executive of Tewkesbury-based specialist broker Kingsbridge Group.

Twining, who left JLT last April, is taking over from Kingsbridge founder and chief executive Steve Wynne, who will become deputy chairman.

Wynne will continue to work in the business full time with a focus on supporting relationships with key clients partners and insurers, as well as helping the team deliver growth initiatives.

Kingsbridge specialises in arranging insurance for contractors, freelancers and the recruitment and utilities industries.

Kingsbridge chairman Ian Owen said: “[Twining’s] appointment is a clear statement of Kingsbridge’s growth ambitions and a powerful endorsement of the attractiveness of our prospects and platform. I would also like to thank Steve for his outstanding tenure as chief executive and look forward to continuing to benefit from his experience and entrepreneurial drive.”

Twining said: “I am delighted to be joining the business at this pivotal time in its development and look forward to working with Ian, Steve and the rest of the team.”

Wynne added: “[Twining’s] appointment will help the group to maintain its strong growth momentum and take advantage of the many strategic and commercial opportunities on offer to us.”