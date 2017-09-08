L&G in digital tie up with SSP on home insurance

Legal & General has partnered with SSP to launch SmartQuote, a digital tool to speed up and simplify buying home insurance.

SmartQuote uses SSP Intelligent Quotes Hub (IQH) to generate a binding customer quote, with the customer only needing to input their postcode and type of cover required.

As the information used comes from official sources, rather than customer estimates, the price accurately reflects the real individual risk posed, SSP said.

SSP customer and marketing managing director Adrian Coupland said: “Time-poor consumers are becoming increasingly frustrated at having to answer pages of questions to get an insurance quote. By utilising the ever-increasing amount of data available about people and risks, SmartQuote produces an informed and precise evaluation quickly with minimum customer effort.”