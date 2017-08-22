Lloyd’s broker joins Broker Network

Broker Network signs up new member

Lloyd’s broker Servca has joined Broker Network as a Premier member.

Premier is the highest tier of Broker Network’s membership options, which also include Advantage and Connect.

Servca said joining Broker Network will give other network members access to Servca’s Lloyd’s-backed professional indemnity, medical indemnity and financial lines schemes.

The company added that its Lloyd’s-backed schemes cover risks not typically accommodated by more mainstream UK general insurers.

Servca managing director Nomaan Jamal said: “We’re delighted to now be a part of the Broker Network family and we look forward to getting to know the other members and bringing genuine value and specialist markets to the table.

“Being a member ourselves means we can access all the services that Broker Network offers whilst also building relationships with its regional brokers.”