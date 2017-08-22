Wednesday, 23 August 2017

Lloyd’s broker joins Broker Network

22 August 2017 |By Ben Dyson

Broker network

Broker Network signs up new member

Lloyd’s broker Servca has joined Broker Network as a Premier member.

Premier is the highest tier of Broker Network’s membership options, which also include Advantage and Connect.

Servca said joining Broker Network will give other network members access to Servca’s Lloyd’s-backed professional indemnity, medical indemnity and financial lines schemes.

The company added that its Lloyd’s-backed schemes cover risks not typically accommodated by more mainstream UK general insurers.

Servca managing director Nomaan Jamal said: “We’re delighted to now be a part of the Broker Network family and we look forward to getting to know the other members and bringing genuine value and specialist markets to the table.

“Being a member ourselves means we can access all the services that Broker Network offers whilst also building relationships with its regional brokers.”

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles

Stay informed. The latest news direct to your inbox.

Most Popular

Most Emailed




Meet the Team | Insurance Times