Markel buys building services insurance firm

Markel has bought building services insurance firm EC Insurance Co (ECIC) from its parent, the Electrical Contractors Association.
ECIC provides insurance products for contractors and affinity groups across the UK building services sector.
Contracts for the sale have been signed and, subject to approvals from the FCA and the PRA, the deal is expected to complete in the final quarter of this year.
