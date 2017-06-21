Queen's Speech: New whiplash legislation promised

The government will introduce new whiplash legislation in today’s Queen’s Speech.

Today’s Queen’s Speech is expected to include the announcement of a Civil Liabilities Bill to tackle compensation culture around car insurance claims with new whiplash legislation.

The Queen’s Speech, which launches the Parliamentary session and details the government’s plans for the coming year, will be delivered later this morning at the State Opening of Parliament.

Details of the Civil Liabilities Bill are not yet forthcoming, but the last Parliament saw the introduction of the Prisons and Courts Bill, which was shelved because of the general election.

That legislation raised the Small Claims Court threshold from £1,000 to £5,000 and included caps on whiplash payouts. The government at the time said the reforms would cut car insurance premiums by £40, and several insurers pledged to pass savings on to their customers.

During the election, the Conservatives manifesto vowed to tackle fraudulent whiplash claims and slash motor premiums.

“We will reduce costs for ordinary motorists by cracking down on exagerrated and fradulent whiplash claims,” it said.