Regulator strips CMC licence over fake holiday sickness claims

Claims Management Regulator takes action on fake holiday sickness claims amid crackdown

The Claims Management Regulator has stripped Preston-based claims management company (CMC) Allsure Ltd of its licence after finding that the company “encouraged holiday-goers to fabricate or embellish symptoms of gastric illness to get compensation”.

The regulator said that evidence it had gathered also showed that Allsure had used “deceptive” sales scripts, which were “exaggerating expected pay-outs to entice consumers”.

After losing its licence, Allsure can no longer offer regulated claims management services to new or existing clients.

Claims Management Regulator head Kevin Rousell said: “We will take firm action against claims businesses which engage in serious misconduct.

“Seeking to encourage false claims will not be tolerated.”

The government launched a crackdown on fake holiday sickness claims in July.