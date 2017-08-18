RSA signs up to motor subrogation portal

RSA joins other big name insurers in motor subrogation portal

RSA has signed up to use claims analysis firm Validus-IVC’s motor subrogation portal following a successful three-month pilot.

RSA joins several other big names in the portal, called Verify, including Aviva, Ageas, AXA, Markerstudy, Esure and Hastings.

The Verify motor subrogation portal, which has led to Validus winning two Insurance Times awards, is designed to improve efficiency and claims settlement speed by reducing the contact between insurers when dealing with subrogated motor claims.

It does this by automatically matching claims, views on liability and requests for payment without the need for letters or phone calls.

Validus originally developed the system for Aviva, and Aviva and Ageas were the first two firms to join.

RSA motor and injury claims director Ian Currie said: “We are excited about the prospects of working with Validus. We are looking to partner with insurers across all subrogation tool platforms as we believe there is a great opportunity to accelerate the resolution of claims across the market.

“The new tool enables us to interact with other insurers more efficiently - ultimately helping our customers. This is a great step forward for the whole industry.”