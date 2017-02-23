Friday, 24 February 2017

RSA UK profit jumps despite commercial motor hit

23 February 2017 |By Ben Dyson

RSA UK profit

Company hails ‘best underwriting result in over a decade’ as RSA UK profit jumps

RSA’s UK business made an operating profit of £259m in 2016, up 76% on the £147m it made in 2015.

The main driver of the RSA UK profit increase was a surge in underwriting profit to £123m (2015: £12m), which the company hailed as the UK’s “best underwriting result in over a decade”.

Stay informed. The latest news direct to your inbox.

The UK combined operating ratio (COR) improved by 4.1 percentage points to 95.4% (2015: 99.5%). The personal lines COR remained almost flat at 95.7% (2015: 95.9%) while the commercial business returned to underwriting profit with a COR of 95.2% (2015: 102.3%).

RSA UK COR breakdown

 2016 (%)2015 (%)change (points)
Household91.790.31.4
Personal motor101107.8-6.8
Pet99.496.72.7
Total UK personal95.795.9-0.2
    
Commercial property88.2101.3-13.1
Commercial liability103.7101.52.2
Commercial motor107.499.18.3
Marine and other90.5109.4-18.9
Total UK commercial95.2102.3-7.1
    
RSA UK total95.499.5-4.1

The improvement in overall underwriting performance was mainly driven by the commercial property and marine and other lines (see table). There was also a large improvement in personal motor underwriting performance, where the COR fell to 101% from 107.8%.

The better underwriting result came despite a sharp deterioration in commercial motor underwriting performance, where the COR jumped 8.3 points to a loss-making 107.4% (2015: 99.1%). The commercial liability underwriting performance also worsened, with a 2.2% increase in COR to 103.7% (101.5%).

The company said these increases were caused by “more elevated large loss levels” in motor and liability.

Total UK net written premiums fell 1% to £2.59bn (2015: £2.61bn) as a 6% decrease in personal lines offset a 3% growth in commercial lines.

RSA said that the overall reduction included “portfolio remediation” in brokered personal motor and delegated business.

The 6% drop in personal lines net written premium to £1.07bn (2015: £1.1bn) was mainly caused by the company’s decision to exit brokered motor.

Speaking to journalists about the results this morning, RSA UK chief executive Steve Lewis said the overall UK result was “a good down-payment on our journey to being best in class”.

He added: “It has been a real team, effort and a number of years in the making, and it is a result that for the first time in many years reflects our size and standing in the market.”

Mike Hammond Brokerfest

Brokerfest 2017: Live blog

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles

Insurance Times
Be part of the conversation
Sign up for Insurance Times Email Bulletins Join Us on Twitter Join Us on LinkedIn Subscribe to our YouTube page Join Google Plus

Most Popular

Most Emailed




Meet the Team | Insurance Times