RSA UK unit hires former broker as underwriting head

Insurers bolsters team with new underwriting head and further hire

RSA Global Risk Solutions’ UK operation has hired Robert Kemp as property underwriting director and Leigh Langton as underwriting leader.

Kemp joins RSA after nine years at broking giant Marsh’s risk management practice, where he was managing director and head of placement. Before that he worked in the UK and Ireland property arm of rival global broker Willis.

Stay informed. The latest news direct to your inbox. Sign up here

In his new underwriting head role Kemp will lead RSA Global Risk Solutions’ London-based property underwriting team and oversee the growth and development of the UK-wide risk managed property portfolio.

Langton will be based in Chelmsford and will lead a team of underwriters and wording specialists responsible for servicing and developing risk managed property, casualty and professional lines business placed by RSA’s UK regional broking partners.

Langton rejoins RSA from XL Catlin, where he was client and distribution leader. He started at RSA straight from school as an assistant underwriter, and also later worked for the company as broker development manager for seven years before leaving for XL Catlin.

Both new hires will report to director of risk-managed business for UK and wholesale Gary Long.

Long said: “The appointments of Rob and Leigh complement our strong underwriting team and proposition and puts RSA in a strong position at the start of 2017.”