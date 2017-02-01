The County Group buys Stockport-based broker

Deal boosts The County Group’s GWP and branch network

Broking group The County Group has bought Stockport-based broker Thompson Brothers Insurance Consultants.

Thompson Brothers places annual gross written premium (GWP) of £2.3m across commercial and personal lines. The broker has 2,500 clients.

Stay informed. The latest news direct to your inbox. Sign up here

Companies House filings show that Thompson Brothers had net assets of £71,434 as of 31 October 2016.

Joint owners Barry and Peter Thompson will continue to run Thompson Brothers post acquisition.

The County Group said the deal has boosted its GWP to in excess of £65m and expanded its branch network to 23 locations and 240 staff.

The County Group chief executive Dave Clapp said: “We are delighted to have purchased Thompson Brothers and to have extended our footprint in the Stockport and South Manchester area. The business has a great reputation and is well located within our geographical heartland of the North West.

“I’m pleased that both Barry and Peter will continue to run the business they have successfully built over many years, hopefully with The County Group adding some additional value with aspects such as marketing and access to a broader range of products.”

Barry Thompson added: “I can only see significant benefits for both our staff and our clients moving forward. We know the senior team at County very well and have mutual goals for the continued development of Thompson Brothers in both Stockport and also the surrounding areas”.

“These are exciting times in the next stage of our journey.”