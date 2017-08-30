The Insurance Times Top 50 Brokers 2017

The Top 50 Brokers 2017, the definitive UK broker ranking, has now been released. who is the new number one in UK broking?

The 2017 edition of the Insurance Times/IMAS Top 50 Brokers, the definitive listing of UK general insurance brokers, has been released.

The report is freely available to subscribers and can be purchased by non-subscribers below.

Subscribers:

Read the full digital edition of the Top 50 Brokers 2017 here.

Access the at-a-glance listing here.

Non-subscribers:

Contact the subscriptions team to purchase a copy of the report at or +44 (0)207 618 3456.