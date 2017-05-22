Insurer chief executive in running for ITV top job - report

Household-name insurer’s boss has been interviewed for ITV top job, reports say

TV broadcaster ITV has held talks with Direct Line Group chief executive Paul Geddes about him potentially replacing departing ITV chief executive Adam Crozier, according to the Telegraph.

Direct Line Group and ITV both declined to comment when contacted by Insurance Times.

Geddes has made a name for himself in the general insurance industry by overseeing the separation of Direct Line Group - previously RBS Insurance - from former parent Royal Bank of Scotland, listing it on the London Stock Exchange, and restoring the once-struggling insurer to profitability.

ITV announced on 3 May that Crozier would be departing the ITV top job at the end of June this year after seven years in the role.

ITV said at the time: “The company has a well-developed succession plan in place and a longer term successor to Adam will be announced in due course.”