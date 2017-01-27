Lancashire names new Cathedral chief

Experienced Lloyd’s figure to step into Cathedral role

Lancashire Holdings has appointed former Mitsui at Lloyd’s head Andrew McKee as chief executive of its Lloyd’s subsidiary Cathedral Underwriting.

He will take up the post on 26 June, subject to Lloyd’s and relevant regulatory approvals.

McKee was chief executive of Mitsui at Lloyd’s until parent Mitsui Sumitomo bought Lloyd’s insurer Amlin last year. After the acquisition, which completed in Febnruary 2016, McKee became head of the Lloyd’s business for the combined entity, MS Amlin.

McKee left MS Amlin on 23 December 2016.

McKee has more than 30 years’ experience in insurance, starting as a graduate trainee property underwriter at Sun Alliance in Bristol. He spent 18 years at Chubb Insurance in various senior underwriting positions. In 2009, he became chief executive of Mitsui at Lloyd’s, the managing agency for Syndicate 3210, which specialises in corporate, commercial and specialty insurance.

Marion Madden will continue in her role as interim managing director of Cathedral until McKee’s appointment.

Former chief executive Peter Scales and chief financial officer John Lynch left Cathedral last year as part of Cathedral’s integration with Lancashire, following its acquisition in 2013.