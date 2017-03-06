Aon UK broking appoints new chief

Aon UK broking top job change reflects broker’s strategy of promoting and developing internal talent

Aon’s Julie Page has replaced Andrew Tunnicliffe as chief executive of Aon Risk Solutions (ARS) in the UK.

Page re-joined Aon in early 2016 to lead the National ARS business across 16 offices in the UK.

Tunnicliffe has been with Aon since 2005, holding senior leadership roles within ARS EMEA and Aon Global Risk Consulting as well as leading ARS UK.

To help transition key client relationships, Tunnicliffe will continue to work on a part-time basis with ARS UK and EMEA.

Julie Page started her career with Aon, before moving to Marsh where she was most recently chief executive of the Commercial and Consumer division.

Aon Risk Solutions EMEA chief executive John Cullen said: “This appointment reflects Aon’s strategy of promoting and developing internal talent, which is a critical aspect of the firm’s growth strategy.

“Julie’s experience and proven leadership ability will enable our Risk Solutions business in the UK to create even greater value for our clients. At the same time clients will continue to benefit from Andrew’s experience as he stays with the firm to focus on client facing work. We would like thank him for his contribution as CEO of ARS UK.”

Page added: “Since re-joining Aon, I have been impressed by the depth and breadth of client solutions and resources, as well as the quality of both leadership and colleagues. I am delighted and extremely proud to take on the role of CEO for ARS UK and am looking forward to leading the business as we continue to innovate on behalf of clients.”