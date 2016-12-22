Friday, 23 December 2016

Brokers fear repercussions over cyber mis-selling

22 December 2016 |By Newsdesk

cyber mis-selling

Companies trying to protect themselves against cyber mis-selling claims

The lack of understanding around cyber insurance is causing brokers to hire lawyers to fend off accusations that they may have mis-sold cyber policies it has been claimed.

The claim was made at the 2016 Insurance Times Cyber Insight conference, held in November.

In addition to potential cyber mis-selling, delegates heard about the actions brokers can take to protect themselves and their customers amid the growing demand for cyber cover.

They also heard about what insurers can do to help broking firms navigate the fast-changing and developing world of cyber cover.

i stock cyber confusion 620x413

 

 

