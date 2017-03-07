Brokers given powerful new tool to personalise online trading

Fresh! Insurance Group one of the first brokers to reap benefits in online trading advance

Open GI has teamed up with insurance web specialist Made by Sauce to give brokers a powerful new tool for online trading.

The partnership means brokers can personalise their own online trading and continuing to integrate it with their back office system.

Fresh! Insurance Group was one of the first to benefit from the Made by Sauce and Open GI tool, launching a new online journey for their Autosaint brand in November last year.

Fresh! chief innovaiton and technology officer Steve Potter said: “We were looking to further our online telematics proposition.

“However, we wanted to tailor the question-sets to ensure that our clients would benefit from competitive pricing.

“We also needed a solution that would give the Fresh! Group greater flexibility and essentially help us stand out from the crowd.

“Working with both Open GI and Made by Sauce, we created a journey that would work for our target market and business objectives.

“It provides Fresh! with the best of both worlds, we are able to have a responsive, customisable web journey with all of the latest technology practices and also plug this into our Open GI broking platform and aggregator solutions.”

Fresh! have implemented a new online journey across their other motor, commercial vehicle and home brands.

Open GI sales director Simon Hughes said: “Ensuring our brokers benefit from the flexibility of our technology solutions, is really important to us at Open GI. Fresh! have identified that they need to adapt the standard online trading journey to meet the needs of their prospective clients and I am pleased we, along with Made by Sauce, have been able to assist.”

Made by Saunce founder Mark Faraday said: “The team at Made by Sauce are really excited by this partnership with Open GI.

“We feel it is a testament to the work we have achieved and it will allow us to strengthen our knowledge further in this arena.

“Just like Open GI, we always look to deliver best of class to our customers and the work we have completed together for Fresh! hopefully demonstrates this.”