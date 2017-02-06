Ex-Direct Line Group boss tipped to chair Admiral

Industry stalwart emerges as front-runner to chair Admiral

Former Direct Line Group chief executive Annette Court has emerged as the favourite to chair Admiral after the motor insurer’s current chairman Alastair Lyons (pictured) steps down, The Times reports.

Long-serving Admiral chairman Lyons plans to step down at the insurer’s annual general meeting on 26 April.

Court is a non-executive director of Admiral. She joined the insurer’s board in 2012. She ran Direct Line Group, then part of Royal Bank of Scotland and called RBS Insurance, until 2007.

After leaving RBS Insurance Court became chief executive of Europe general insurance at Zurich.