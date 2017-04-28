Friday, 28 April 2017

Gallagher Q1 broking profit grows but group dips

28 April 2017 |By Ben Dyson

Broking profit grows

Chief executive says Gallagher well positioned for rest of year after broking profit grows

Arthur J Gallagher’s broking division grew its pre-tax profit by 18% in the first quarter of 2017.

But group profit before tax dipped by 2%.

Book your ticket now | Insurance is changing, are you? | Innovation & Disruption 17, 23 May, Kings Place, London

Broking profit grows

Gallagher’s broking segment made a profit before tax of $117.7m (£91.4m) in the first quarter of 2017, up 18% on the $100m it made in last year’s first quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and change in acquisition earn-out payables (EBITDAC) also increased by 18% to $208m (Q1 2016: $176.8m).

Total brokerage revenues were up 6% to $878.5m (Q1 2016: $825.5m) and the broking segment produced organic growth of 2.7%.

The company made 12 acquisitions in the first quarter of 2017 (Q1 2016: 8), bringing in an estimated $62.5m of annualised revenue (Q1 2016: $30m).

Group dip

Gallagher’s group-wide pre-tax profit dipped by 2% to $52.3m (Q1 2016: $55.7m) because of lower profit in the risk management segment and higher central costs.

But group EBITDAC was up 11% to $187.8m (Q1 2016: $169.4m).

Gallagher chief executive Pat Gallagher (pictured) described the results as “an excellent start to 2017”.

He said: “Coming off a terrific 2016, we delivered solid organic growth, outstanding revenue growth from our tuck-in M&A strategy and strong margin expansion in the first quarter.”

He added: Our global businesses are working well together, the team is energized and we are successfully executing our strategies. We are well positioned for the remainder of 2017.”

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles

Stay informed. The latest news direct to your inbox.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed




Meet the Team | Insurance Times