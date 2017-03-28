Hyperion unveils regional broking expansion plans with new office

The broker has also made a senior hire as Hyperion unveils regional broking expansion plans

Howden, the retail broking arm of broking and underwriting group, Hyperion, is planning to increase its regional presence in the UK with the launch of a new operation in Bristol.

The Bristol office is expected to become one of the largest of Howden’s regional operations.

Howden now has 500 employees across 13 offices.

To launch and lead the Bristol business Hyperion has hired Mark Westgarth.

He joins from Bluefin where he was managing director of specialty.

The Bristol business will initially professions, SME and corporate clients.

Howden UK chief executive Chris Evans said: “The quality and maturity of Bristol’s local insurance market, its vibrant business community, and the strength of the local economy make it the obvious location for Howden’s expansion in the South-West.

“We already have a strong presence in London and the South-East, the North, and the Midlands; establishing an operation to reach clients in the South-West is the next logical step.”

“Central to our success has always been attracting the right people and empowering them to deliver the best possible solutions to clients.

“In Mark we have identified an exceptional local leader who I am confident will be able to attract a strong team from the impressive pool of local talent that I know to exist in Bristol, and lead them to build what will become one of our largest regional operations in the UK.”

Westgarth will join Howden once he has fulfilled his commitments to his current employer.

