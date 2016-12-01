IT Awards 2016: Winners revealed

The IT Awards were also held at a new location this year

Aviva was the big winner at this year’s Insurance Times Awards.

The insurer won the Commercial Lines Insurer of the Year and General Insurer of the Year at the event, which was attended by 1,200 people at the new venue in the Intercontinental Hotel O2 in Greenwich.

Aviva also won Newsmaker of the Year - a new category at the awards.

Brokers Lockyers, Carrot and Staysure won two awards apiece tonight.

To reflect the changing industry, Insurance Times had another new category this year aimed at tech startups.

REG (UK), which is led by Nicholas and Michael Phair picked up the prize for Insurtech Startup of the Year.

Former LV= general insurance chief executive John O’Roarke picked up the much coveted Insurance Times Industry Achiever of the Year award.