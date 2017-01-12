Saturday, 14 January 2017

PwC names new insurance chief

12 January 2017

PwC has appointed Jim Bichard to lead its 1,000-strong UK insurance practice. He succeeds Jonathan Howe, who has led the practice since 2013.

Bichard, who has led PwC’s London Market and Broking team since April 2013, has been with PwC for 20 years including five years in New York.

He also recently led PwC’s Solvency II and regulatory team across the UK and EMEA.

Jonathan Howe will continue to focus on insurtech and will take up a senior role helping clients across all industries transform their global operating models.

“The insurance industry has never been a more dynamic place to work and although there are many challenges, there are also opportunities for the industry to restate its value to society and grow successfully,” Bichard said.

“I look forward to working with our clients as they deal with technological transformation and business challenges, rising costs, ongoing regulatory or accounting changes and the process of the UK leaving the European Union.”

