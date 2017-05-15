QBE Europe unveils new underwriting structure it claims will provide a compelling product offering to brokers

QBE Europe is planning to combine its underwriting divisions into one business to form a single underwriting entity from 1 July.

The insurer claims the restructure will provide a compelling product offering to brokers and put customers at the heart of its business.

Currently, QBE European Operations has two underwriting divisions: international markets and retail.

The international arm is led by Sam Harrison. The divisions covers property, specialty and financial lines risks, as well as global portfolios for marine and energy.

David Hall leads the retail arm, which covers property, casualty motor, financial and specialty lines solutions, including specialist commercial combined and SME products in the UK and Ireland and Europe.

Under the changes, the single underwriting entity, will come under the leadership of Harrison, who will be Insurance managing director.

The new structure will be supported by a new market management function, which will be headed by Matthew Crane. His current role is director of UK and Ireland.

There will be three business units: UK, Europe and International Markets.

In the UK QBE is currently recruiting for an executive director UK. In the interim, Harrison will assume this role.

In Europe, Chris Wallace will continue in his position as executive director of Europe

Within the international markets arm, Peter Burton has been promoted to executive director of International Markets from director of natural resources and political.

Meanwhile, under the changes, Hall will become global director of sales excellence overseeing a global sales excellence practice.

The division will focus on delivering customer-led multi-line programmes across QBE Insurance Group’s specialty and corporate lines.

As part of his role, Hall will chair a newly established European client advisory group to develop risk transfer solutions in sectors, such as construction, oil and gas, rail and infrastructure, financial institutions, transportation and professional services.

QBE European Operations Richard Pryce (pictured) chief executive: “We see these changes as a natural and positive evolution for our business. We are harnessing our significant underwriting and product capabilities to enable us to offer enhanced experiences for all our customers and brokers.”