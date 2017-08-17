Staysure buys travel insurance firm and takes customer numbers to almost 2 million

Staysure said it has acquired rival travel insurer Avanti.

Staysure said the deal strengthens its position in the highly competitive travel insurance marketplace, bringing the group total customer base to almost 2 million, and reinforces its credentials as the UK’s leading over 50s travel insurance provider.

The Avanti brand, which offers a range of insurance products, will continue to be managed as a standalone business under managing director Chris Little.

Avanti started trading in 2009 and has grown to gross written premiums including IPT of £11.1 million in 2016.

Staysure chairman Ryan Howsam said: “This is a deal that we’re very pleased to have concluded and an announcement in what is set to be a landmark year for Staysure.”