Third major insurer signs up to offer HomeServe LeakBot

Insurer joins Aviva and RSA in offering HomeServe LeakBot leak detector to customers

Legal & General has become the third major insurer to offer home emergency firm HomeServe’s LeakBot smart water leak detector to its customers, after Aviva and RSA.

The leak detector, built by HomeServe’s innovation unit HomeServe Labs and launched in July 2016, is designed to help cut escape of water claims costs by spotting leaks anywhere on the mains water supply in a home before they develop into bigger and more costly problems.

The device clips on to the water pipe near the stopcock and allows customers to monitor it using a smartphone app.

From this summer, selected Legal & General customers will be offered a LeakBot to be installed in their home.

Aviva was the first big-name insurer to start offering the HomeServe LeakBot to customers in early October 2016. It rolled the detector out to business customers later the same month.

HomeServe announced in March this year that RSA was trialling LeakBot with the customers of its More Than direct brand.

Legal & General general insurance chief executive Cheryl Agius said: “Anyone who has experienced a leak of water in their home from a burst pipe or leaking radiator knows just how devastating the damage can be. By raising awareness of the risks posed by the escape of water in the home and offering a solution to detect any leakage, we hope to be able to help our customers minimise their potential exposure to water damage.”

HomeServe UK chief executive Martin Bennett added: “We are looking forward to seeing Legal & General’s customers benefit from LeakBot and are hoping to work with more partners in the future.”