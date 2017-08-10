Towergate Underwriting in international push with new MGA

New Nordic business is first part of Towergate Underwriting international MGA

Towergate Underwriting has launched a new international managing general agency (MGA).

The first business in the new international MGA is FRAM, which covers the Nordic countries of Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

The new MGA closely follows the launch of Towergate Underwriting’s new London market specialty division.

FRAM is led by managing director Tom Færøvik, previously general manager of Catlin insurance for the Nordic region.

FRAM will underwrite local commercial business, with its underwriting team specialising in property, casualty, financial lines, engineering and energy classes.

Also on the FRAM team are Denmark-based senior property and construction underwriter Michael Lindbo, Sweden-based financial lines manager Christian Muller and Norway-based casualty manager Trond Haugen.

Towergate group carrier relations director Derek Henry, who led the project, said: “It is the realisation of a strategy we have been working towards since our change in ownership, and the culmination of huge team effort.

“We are really excited to see it come to fruition and I look forward to the business being a big success.”

Towergate Underwriting chief executive Paul Dilley added: “FRAM shows the strength that we have as a business to deliver new opportunities and is a clear statement of intent on our future international strategy.”