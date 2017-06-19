Travelers etrade offering boosted for brokers

Travelers etrade proposition is updated with slick new online system allowing fast quote and bind

Travelers etrade offering got a boost today when it unveiled a new online system in which brokers can quote and bind management liability policies in minutes.

The Travelers etrade platform, called My Travelers, means brokers can quote and bind:

D&O

Employment practices liability

Pensions trustees liability

Commercial crime coverage

The platform also has some slick digital tools to give brokers support including:

live chat function connecting directly to underwriters

Step-by-step video deoms

Answers to common questions

Tips that make the transactions easy and efficient

Live chat function was a key feature that brokers mentioned they wanted in this year’s Insurance Times e-trade insight report, on sale now.

Vice President of bond speciality insurance Jon Davies said: “Through additional resources, better service and improved processes, we are constantly focused on enhancing the broker experience so they can deliver the best proposition to customers faster than ever before.

“Our Management Liability Package was developed based on broker insights in order to help them meet the changing demands of the market.”

E-trade capabilities include: