Two thirds of at-risk Kwik-Fit Insurance staff find new jobs

Two thirds of the staff facing redundancy at Ageas-owned Kwik-Fit Insurance Services (KFIS) in Uddingston have found new jobs.

The insurer previously announced that the Uddingston office in Scotland which housed the KFIS business would close today.

Following the announcement, a working group brought together Ageas, North Lanarkshire Council and Scottish government agencies through ‎its Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) initiative to help relocate the staff into new roles.

The group was set up by Scottish Government business minister, Paul Wheelhouse.

Of the 521 employees, 68% have secured new roles, while 12% have opted to study, take time off or retire.

A fifth, 20%, are still looking for alternative work.

Minister for business, innovation and energy, Paul Wheelhouse MSP, said: “Clearly, any news of redundancy is deeply concerning – not only for those involved, ‎but their families and the local community. That is why we remain determined to do all that we can to help.

“Ageas have worked with the Scottish Government to secure the best possible outcomes for those affected, showing themselves to be a conscientious employer during this difficult time for their staff.

“There is still significant work to do, however I am confident we are doing everything possible to support the Kwik-fit Insurance Services staff in Uddingston and, in due course, to help find a new role for the site.”

Ageas direct and partnerships chief executive Ant Middle said: “The support of various departments of the Scottish Government and North Lanarkshire Council was critical in helping us help our people through the last few months, which we recognise was a difficult period.

“We are very pleased that almost 80% either found a new role, or are opting to study or retire and hope that everyone that is still looking for a role finds employment shortly. I thank them again for all their hard work and dedication over the years and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Ageas will carry on renewing business for existing KFIS customer - solely underwritten by Ageas.

