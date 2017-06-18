Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Watch: Claims Excellence Awards 2017 winners react (Part 2)

18 June 2017

The second round of winner video interviews from the Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards 2017

In this second batch of interviews from the Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards 2017, Ima jackson-Obot interviews seven more delighted winners, including the two individual award category victors, Mark Merrix and Tony Emms.

Missed Part 1? Find it here. If you owant to see some pictures from the night, check out our gallery here.

 

9. Insurer Claims Initiative of the Year - Commercial Lines: Covéa Insurance

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times interviews Covéa Insurance's Garry Simmons

10. Fraud Prevention Initiative of the Year: DWF

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times talks to DWF's Jamie Taylor and Paul Chandler

11. Claims Individual of the Year: Mark Merrix

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times talks to this year's Claims Individual of the Year, Allianz's Mark Merrix

12. Broker Claims Team of the Year: Centor

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times interviews Paul Field and Sam Keep from Centor

13. Third Party Claims Management Team of the Year: Coplus

Ima Jackson-Obot of Insurance Times interviews Phil Weller from Coplus

14. Insurer Claims Team of the Year: Aviva

Ima Jackson-Obot from Insurance Times talks to Aviva's Sarah Moore

15. Lifetime Achievement Award: Tony Emms

Ima Jackson-Obot from Insurance Times interviews Lifetime Achievement Award winner Tony Emms

