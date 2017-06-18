Watch: Claims Excellence Awards 2017 winners react (Part 2)

The second round of winner video interviews from the Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards 2017

In this second batch of interviews from the Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards 2017, Ima jackson-Obot interviews seven more delighted winners, including the two individual award category victors, Mark Merrix and Tony Emms.

9. Insurer Claims Initiative of the Year - Commercial Lines: Covéa Insurance

10. Fraud Prevention Initiative of the Year: DWF

11. Claims Individual of the Year: Mark Merrix

12. Broker Claims Team of the Year: Centor

13. Third Party Claims Management Team of the Year: Coplus

14. Insurer Claims Team of the Year: Aviva

15. Lifetime Achievement Award: Tony Emms