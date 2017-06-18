Watch: Claims Excellence Awards 2017 winners react (Part 2)
The second round of winner video interviews from the Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards 2017
In this second batch of interviews from the Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards 2017, Ima jackson-Obot interviews seven more delighted winners, including the two individual award category victors, Mark Merrix and Tony Emms.
Missed Part 1? Find it here. If you owant to see some pictures from the night, check out our gallery here.
