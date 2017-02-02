Friday, 03 February 2017

Zurich looks internally to fill key UK commercial roles

2 February 2017 |By Ben Dyson

One key UK role still vacant as Zurich UK restructure continues

Zurich has appointed Steve Watson as head of UK specialty lines and Lisa Williams as head of UK casualty.

A Zurich spokesman confirmed the two internal appointments, first revealed by The Insurance Insider, and said that the company is still working to fill the currently vacant role of property & energy head.

Following Zurich’s global commercial lines restructure, announced last year, Zurich’s UK commercial insurance unit is now divided into three lines: specialty, casualty and property & energy. The UK commercial division overall is run by Vinicio Cellerini.

Watson was previously Zurich’s head of professional indemnity for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He also has experience of working in Zurich’s commercial broker and Global Corporate UK businesses.

Williams joined Zurich in 2014 as head of casualty lines for the Global Corporate UK division. Before joining Zurich she worked at AIG for 24 years, most recently as head of UK liability.

The appointments come amid a widespread restructuring at Zurich’s UK business, which has seen Tulsi Naidu (pictured) become overall UK insurance chief executive and UK general insurance chief executive Conor Brennan move to head up the newly-created retail general insurance unit. Recent changes have put 240 UK jobs at risk.

 

