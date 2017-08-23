Thursday, 24 August 2017

Aviva London market push continues with chief underwriter hire

23 August 2017 |By Ben Dyson

New global corporate and specialty chief underwriter will continue Aviva London market push

Aviva has hired former Zurich executive Nick Major as the new chief underwriting officer for its global corporate and specialty division.

Major – previously chief underwriting officer of Zurich’s UK global corporate division – replaces John Tiernan, who is now international director for the Aviva global corporate and specialty unit.

Major’s remit in his new role at Aviva will be to continue growing the insurer’s UK London market business.

The Aviva London market push started in earnest back in 2010 following a string of high-profile hires, including Tiernan.

Aviva UK general insurance and global corporate chief executive Colm Holmes said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick to Aviva. He brings a wealth of experience of the London market and joins an already strong and expert team focused on delivering our global growth ambitions.”

