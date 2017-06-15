Thursday, 15 June 2017

Henderson appoints head for new unit

15 June 2017 |By Ben Dyson

Leeds-based broking group Henderson has named former Perkins Slade executive Nigel Hayden as managing director of its new Sports Insure subsidiary.

Hayden joined Sports Insure in March as a director from rival broking group Perkins Slade and has been promoted to managing director. He was a development executive at Perkins Slade.

Henderson launched Sports Insure, a broker focusing on sports risks, in February this year.

The company said the Sports Insure team now has four executives as well as broking, claims and back-office support.

Henderson added that it has secured offices in the Midlands for the new venture and it is looking to develop the office into a general insurance site. The company said it also intends the office to act as a group training site, sports museum and conference centre.

