New MD for Liberty in London as Nick Metcalf exits

Nick Metcalf to leave Liberty Specialty Markets after ten years at helm

Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM) chief underwriting officer Matthew Moore (pictured) is to replace long-standing managing director Nick Metcalf, who is leaving the company.

Metcalf has run LSM, the London market arm of US insurance group Liberty Mutual, for ten years.

The company said the succession had been in the planning for several years.

Moore has worked at Liberty for 15 years, joining in 2002 as a political risk underwriter. He became group chief underwriting officer when LSM was formed in 2014 by merging Liberty Syndicates with Liberty’s London market insurance company.

Moore said: “I believe that LSM is uniquely placed to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the innovation taking place in the London market, and it is a privilege to be leading LSM at this exciting time.

“I look forward to engaging with our clients in my new role and to helping them to prosper. I would like to pay tribute to Nick’s leadership of LSM over the past 10 years and to the guidance and support he has provided to me personally as I look to lead on from the excellent position in which LSM now finds itself.”

Metcalf said: “Matthew is uniquely placed to lead LSM in the future and I am absolutely delighted to be handing over the reins to such a talented market leader.

“I have enjoyed leading LSM through a very successful period and wish Matthew and the leadership team every success in the future.”