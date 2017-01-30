Monday, 30 January 2017

Previous owner reveals Davies sale price

30 January 2017 |By Ben Dyson

Davies sale

Private equity group Epiris made profit on Davies sale

Private equity house Epiris has revealed that it sold claims firm Davies Group for £90m to new majority owner HGGC.

Epiris led the £61m acquisition of Davies back in 2011.

Stay informed. The latest news direct to your inbox.

Epiris unit Electra Private Equity received proceeds of £45m from the Davies sale, £2m higher than the valuation of its investment in Davies as of 30 September 2016.

Electra’s 57% stake in Davies, which it bought in 2011, was worth £38m back in march 2016, suggesting that the value has risen by £5m to £43m between March and September.

Electra Private Equity paid £36m for its 57% stake back in 2011, and invested £5m over the course of its ownership, taking its total investment to £41m.

Epiris managing partner Alex Fortescue said: “We are delighted to have brought the investment in Davies to a successful conclusion. Dan and his team have done a tremendous job in transforming the business into a growing and successful third party administrator.”

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles

Insurance Times
Be part of the conversation
Sign up for Insurance Times Email Bulletins Join Us on Twitter Join Us on LinkedIn Subscribe to our YouTube page Join Google Plus

Most Popular

Most Emailed




Meet the Team | Insurance Times