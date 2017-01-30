Previous owner reveals Davies sale price

Private equity group Epiris made profit on Davies sale

Private equity house Epiris has revealed that it sold claims firm Davies Group for £90m to new majority owner HGGC.

Epiris led the £61m acquisition of Davies back in 2011.

Epiris unit Electra Private Equity received proceeds of £45m from the Davies sale, £2m higher than the valuation of its investment in Davies as of 30 September 2016.

Electra’s 57% stake in Davies, which it bought in 2011, was worth £38m back in march 2016, suggesting that the value has risen by £5m to £43m between March and September.

Electra Private Equity paid £36m for its 57% stake back in 2011, and invested £5m over the course of its ownership, taking its total investment to £41m.

Epiris managing partner Alex Fortescue said: “We are delighted to have brought the investment in Davies to a successful conclusion. Dan and his team have done a tremendous job in transforming the business into a growing and successful third party administrator.”