Wednesday, 24 May 2017

May 2017 Issue | Insurance Times

May 2017 issue

In Pictures: Claims Excellence Awards 2017

22 May 2017 |By Newsdesk

See if you can spot yourself in the picture gallery from the Claims Excellence Awards 2017

The great and good of the UK general insurance claims world gathered last Thursday at the prestigious Hilton Lond Bankside hotel for the Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards 2017.

We celebrated excellence in claims by giving out a total of 15 awards, and a great night was had by all.

See if you can spot yourself, your colleagues or well-knownb industry faces in our picture gallery, which gives a taste of how the night went.

For the full listing of winners, click here.

