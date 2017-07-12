Thursday, 13 July 2017

Motor insurance startup gets FCA approval

12 July 2017 |By Ben Dyson

Motor insurance startup

Motor insurance startup takes further step towards UK launch

Pay-as-you-go motor insurance start-up By Miles has been authorised by the FCA as an insurance intermediary.

The approval brings By Miles a step closer to its UK launch, planned for later this year.

By Miles’s product charges policyholders according to the miles driven. Customers pay a monthly subscription fee to cover their car when it’s parked, then a tailored per-mile rate is added on top for each journey they make.

The company said drivers living in city centres that travel under the UK average of 7,000 miles a year are most likely to benefit from the scheme.

The company has yet to announce which insurer will underwrite its products.

By Miles co-founder and chief executive James Blackham said: “While customers have already been test-driving our technology in a private beta trial, this is a significant milestone for us as we’re now officially regulated to provide car insurance.

“We’re looking forward to helping car insurance in the UK evolve by offering drivers a fairer, more flexible way to insure their cars.”

The startup received £350,000 of funding last month from boutique investment firm Hambro Perks and InMotion Ventures, a startup investment programme backed by Jaguar Land Rover.

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles

Stay informed. The latest news direct to your inbox.

Most Popular

Most Emailed




Meet the Team | Insurance Times