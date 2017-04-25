Wednesday, 26 April 2017

Spanish lawyers warn over explosion in holiday insurance fraud claims

A Spanish lawyer has warned that cheap holiday packages to Spain could be at an end because of the explosion in people making fake illness claims.

David Diez Ramos, of Madrid-based law firm Rogers & Co, said to Travel Weekly: “Spanish hotels will increase the price or stop selling all-inclusive to Britons.

“British citizens are paying less than £1,000 for a two-week holiday, are receiving £2,000 to £3,000 for a claim and you can add £5,000 in lawyers’ fees.”

The holiday insurance fraud problem is being widely seen as a claims phenomena that is sweeping across the travel sector like wildfire. 

Claims management companies have been widely blamed for inducing holidaymakers to falsely claim gastric illness and make a claim. 

The Foreign Office has even amended its Spain travel advice to highlight the problem.

It says: “There have been reports of an increase in holidaymakers being encouraged to submit a claim for personal injury if they have experienced gastric illness during their stay.

“You should only consider pursuing a complaint or claim if you have genuinely suffered from injury or illness. If you make a false or fraudulent claim, you may face legal proceedings in the UK or Spain.”

 

 

 

