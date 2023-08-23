Isobel Rafferty
Isobel, a reporter at Insurance Times for over 2.5 years, covers environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) content.
In 2018, she graduated university with a First Class Honours in Journalism and received two accolades – the Best Journalism Portfolio Prize and Creative Contribution Award.
Her work included the likes of blogging for a women-led comics forum and investigating the impacts on young people being trafficked across county lines.
She was selected for the Women in Journalism Senior Mentoring Scheme in 2019 and, in 2022, went on to win the Highly Commended Award in the Most Promising Newcomer category at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) Journalist and Media Awards.
At BIBA’s 2023 awards, she was shortlisted for the Best Investigative Journalism category.
Her passions outside of insurance include human rights and creating art.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0)20 7618 3082
- Email:
- isobel.rafferty@insurancetimes.co.uk
