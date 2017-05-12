Henderson managing director exits

No replacement being sought for departed Henderson managing director

Henderson Insurance Brokers managing director Andy White has left the company, group chief executive Joe Henderson has confirmed.

White joined Henderson in January 2016 from Zurich to replace Neil Wormald, who headed to Towergate-owned underwriting agency Fusion.

Henderson said that the company was not currently seeking a replacement for White.

He added: “The business is well set-up. All the divisions have got a managing director of their own, including all the branches, so we don’t envisage doing anything at the moment.”

Henderson said the parting was amicable and that he remained friends with White. He added that the departure of the Henderson managing director was “a mutual agreement”.